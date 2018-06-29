‘Yeh Un Dinon…’ actor to make Bollywood debut

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Randeep Rai of “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai” fame will soon make his Bollywood debut with the romance-comedy “Saroj Ka Rishta”.

Randeep’s character will be entangled in a love triangle between the characters of actor Gaurav Pandey and actor Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah.

The film is primarily based on the concept of body shaming.

“Bagging a role in a Bollywood film is an amazing opportunity for every television actor and I feel really lucky for getting this role,” Randeep said in a statement to IANS.

“Abhishek Saxena is a great director. I am already doing a love saga on the television (‘Yeh Un Dinon…’) where Naina and Sameer’s love story is blossoming.”

–IANS

nn/vd