Yelchin’s parents reach settlement with automaker

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) “Star Trek Beyond” star Anton Yelchins parents have reached a settlement with the makers of the car that killed the actor in an accident two years ago.

The confidential settlement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, reports people.com.

“The settlement will go to the Anton Yelchin Foundation and to the filming of a documentary on Anton’s life,” Yelchin’s publicist Jennifer Allen said.

“The mission of the foundation is to empower and support young people engaged in creative arts who face career challenges due to debilitating disease or disability.”

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company that manufactures the Jeep Grand Cherokee that crushed Yelchin to death in his driveway in 2016, confirmed the settlement.

The actor died of accidental blunt traumatic asphyxia after he was pinned between his car and the gate of his home in Studio City, California. Yelchin’s 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backward down the steep driveway. He was 27.

