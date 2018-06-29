Yemen’s Houthis fire ballistic missile at Saudi air base

Sanaa, July 4 (IANS) Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels said on Tuesday they fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi Arabian military air base in the Saudi border region of Asir.

“A long-range ballistic missile, Badr 1, was fired at King Faisal Military Air Base in Khamis Mushait city in Asir,” the Houthi movement said in a statement carried by Saba news agency.

Saudi Arabia has yet to comment on the missile attack.

The Houthi missile attack was the latest in a series of frequent attacks against various areas in Saudi Arabia, which has led a military coalition to fight the Houti rebels.

Most of the missiles have been intercepted by Saudi air defences.

Last week, the Houthis said they fired several ballistic missiles at the Saudi capital Riyadh. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV confirmed that two missiles were intercepted and destroyed in the air.

Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition in the war against the Iranian-allied Shiite Houthis since March 2015 to support the Yemeni exiled government.

–IANS

ahm/