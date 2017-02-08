Yoga Association to come up in all states (Lead, Correcting intro)

Haridwar, Feb 8 (IANS) Yoga Associations will be formed in every state to promote yoga, spiritual guru Pranav Pandya has said.

Yoga and spirituality should benefit the masses, participants said at an event here organised on Tuesday at the initiative of the Indian Yoga Association.

They included Pandya, Chancellor of the Dev Sanskriti University here, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Pandya said an agreement had been reached to establish a Yoga Association in every state.

Among other initiatives discussed were holding regular international yoga festivals and scientific research on yoga.

Ramdev was made the President of the Indian Yoga Association.

