Yoga can save government, families’ healthcare costs: Suresh Prabhu

Panaji, Nov 12 (IANS) Practicing yoga regularly can enable governments and individual households save on healthcare costs, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu said here on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day international yoga conference, Prabhu said that yoga helps provide the right balance between providing good healthcare without burdening individual households or governments.

“If you do yoga regularly, it will prevent diseases, it will make life better with almost no cost. The governments will not be burdened with costs, nor households will have to face the big challenge of how to provide hospitalisation to the family members,” the Minister said.

“This is a great opportunity of bringing yoga as an answer to many problems that the global world is facing.”

