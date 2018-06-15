Yoga enthusiasts in South Africa unite ahead of Yoga Day

Johannesburg, June 16 (IANS) Hundreds of yoga aficionados gathered at a stadium here on Saturday for a large-scale class.

The mass session was held at the Wanderers Stadium ahead of World Yoga Day, which this year takes place on June 21, Efe news reported.

“We invite out entire yoga community to come together and share our passion for the wonderful practice of yoga,” organiser Yoga Works said on its site.

The inclusive event welcomed beginners and seasoned yogis of all ages, offering several group sessions and workshops, according to the organisers.

Participants practiced their poses on mats, which at times involved stretching their arms high into the air and bringing their palms together while sitting cross-legged.

While the event was free, all proceeds were to go to a charity for disadvantaged youths, Yoga Works said.

–IANS

soni/bg