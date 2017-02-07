Yoga guru arrested for raping US national

Panaji, Feb 7 (IANS) A 37-year-old yoga teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 32-year-old US national from California on the pretext of giving her a tantrik massage.

A Goa Police spokesperson said Pratick Agarwal runs a yoga institute at Pernem in north Goa. He has been remanded to eight days in police custody. Agarwal is from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

“In her complaint, the victim accused him of raping her while teaching her tantrik massage on Monday. The accused was her yoga teacher,” the police spokesperson said.

The victim had alleged that Agarwal also raped her Canadian friend who was in Goa on a vacation.

In 2015 too Agarwal was booked for allegedly raping a foreign national.

–IANS

maya/mr