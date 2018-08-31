Yogi announces development projects for Mathura

Vrindavan, Aug 31 (IANS) : Ahead of Sri Krishan Janmashtmi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a slew of development projects aimed at giving Mathura-Vrindavan a new identity.

Yogi launched 41 infrastructure projects for the district worth Rs 346 crore.

He announced 10 acres of land for the ‘samadhi’ of saints and another 10 acres for the protection of cows.

A bridge across Yamuna will come up in collaboration with the Haryana government. For Goverdhan, the Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 50 crore. Work on the ropeway project in Barsana will start next year, he said.

Yogi said his government was actively engaged in developing and beautifying pilgrim centres to conserve and promote cultural heritage of the state.

Yogi and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi jointly opened a 1,000-bed shelter home, Krishna Kutir, for the widows.

