Yogi govt renames Naugarh as Siddhartha Nagar railway station

Siddhartha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 6 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has changed the name of Naugarh railway station to Siddhartha Nagar railway station.

According to Principal Secretary PWD Nitin Ramesh Gokaran, a notification in this regard was issued on Thursday.

Earlier, the state government changed the name of the Mughalsarai railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station, Allahabad was renamed as Prayagraj and Faizabad as the Ayodhya district.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal said that there was no point in the railway station being named as Naugarh when the district was Siddhartha Nagar. “The name only added to the confusion among tourists. I had written in this regard to the Chief Minister,” he said.

Pal said that the notification for the name change was issued after clearances were received from the Ministry of Home and Railways.

