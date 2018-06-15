Yogi meets six eminent persons to seek support for BJP in 2019

Lucknow, June 15 (IANS) Under the ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign of the BJP to garner support for the 2019 general elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met six prominent persons here on Friday and apprised them of various initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government.

On his first stop, Adityanath met eminent doctor Mansoor Hasan and urged him to support the Bharatiya Janata Party as the party was for ‘insaniyat aur vikas’ (humanity and development), and both its governments, at the Centre and the state, were committed to improve the lot of the poor and the farmers.

Hasan later told reporters that there was no political discussion but added that this was a good initiative by the ruling party.

Later, the Chief Minister visited met Gopinath Pandey, the father of Kargil hero and posthumous Paramvir Chakra awardee Captain Manoj Pandey, and informed him of various schemes launched by the Modi government for the defence forces and the common people.

Adityanath then went to the residence of eminent theatre artist Raj Bisaria and informed him that this campaign had been unveiled by party President Amit Shah, “so that we could reach out to our own and seek support for BJP in 2019 so that our development agenda gets further impetus”.

After this, Adityanath, along with cabinet colleagues – Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon and Law Minister Brajesh Pathak – met Justice (retd.) H.N. Tilhari, Lt. Gen. R.P. Shahi (retd) and eminent educationist Bhumitra Dev and presented them a booklet listing achievements of the Modi government in four years.

–IANS

md/vd