Yogi on lynchings: Opposition making mountain out of a mole hill

Lucknow, July 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday made light of recent mob lynching incidents in some parts of the country and accused the Opposition of making “a mountain out of a mole hill.”

In an interview given to an electronic news agency, the monk-turned-politician said that such incidents were being given too much and unnecessary importance.

He went on to question the Congress’s all-out offensive against the BJP over mob lynching incidents by questioning them on the 1984 Sikh riots that left thousands dead in the aftermath of the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

The chief minister also announced that his government was for protection for all but added that “it was responsibility of every individual, every community and every religion to respect each other’s sentiments.”

“Humans are important as are cows as both have their own roles in nature. Everyone should be protected” the saffron robed politician said in the interview.

