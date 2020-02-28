Yogi to launch ‘one district, one tree’ programme

Lucknow, March 5 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to launch a ‘one district, one tree’ programme in line with its ‘one district, on product’ scheme. This will also help to increase the green cover in Uttar Pradesh.

“We will select the trees on basis of soil and climate conditions in a particular district. We will also consult farmers and local people and then the one species of tree would be planted in the district so that the district gets its identity from the tree,” said a senior forest official.

Under the tree scheme, the chosen species will be promoted in a big way in select districts. Some of the prominent tree species that have already been identified include Saigaon for Gorakhpur, Sheesham for Gonda and Gamhaar for Sitapur.

“We will also launch an awareness programme in schools and among the people to make them aware of the qualities of the tree and its benefits,” the official added.

The ‘One District One Product’ scheme encourages indigenous and specialized art and craft of every district. It is among the flagship programmes of the Adityanath government.

The state government had earlier decided that decorative trees would be planted in specific localities in major cities in order to help people identify the place with flowering trees like ‘gulmohar’ and ‘amaltas’.

The official said that the ‘one district, one tree’ would be implemented by planting maximum number of trees of a particular species in the selected district.

The state government is already working in a big way on increasing the green cover in the state.

Last year, the state government had create a world record of sorts by planting 22 crore saplings in a single day.

