Yoodlee Films set to expand footprint on web space

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) After its movie “Music Teacher” released on Netflix, production banner Yoodlee Films is set to expand its footprint in the web space.

It will create a bouquet of stories in the web series format for various Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. A specially assigned team has been given the responsibility of creating unique and interesting stories, read a statement from the banner.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films and TV and Producer at Yoodlee Films, said: “While we will continue to make films. We think that the time is right to venture into telling stories through web series. Web series give us the opportunity to tell an interesting narrative which is not bound by the required length of a feature film.

“It gives writers the agency to create characters that have an unhurried character arc over episodes, thereby making them real and believable. We want to tell stories that display a sense of quirk, subjects that are off the beaten track and give you various perspectives on our ever evolving society.”

Kumar said the freedom that the format of web series allows on the OTT streaming services is “enticing enough for our writers”.

“The films under the Yoodlee banner that have released on OTT platforms have received appreciation from all quarters. It has opened up new avenues in terms of audience, reach, genres and languages. We hope that the web series we churn also catch the fancy of a discerning yet invested millennial audience,” he added.

Six of the production house’s recent films have found its place on Netflix. Apart from “Music Teacher”, “Brij Mohan Amar Rahe” was released as a Netflix Original.

–IANS

rb/mr