Yoth held for killing parents, sister in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) A first-year polytechnic student was arrested on Wednesday by Delhi Police for murdering his parents and sister in a south Delhi locality early on Wednesday. The police said the youth was angry with his family members for repeatedly taunting him for being “useless.”

“The accused has been identified as Suraj, 19. He was arrested after confessing to his crime. He repeatedly changed his statements none of which matched with the evidence found from the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

Mithilesh and Siya, a couple in their 40s, and their daughter Neha, 16, were found dead in a Vasant Kunj area in early morning hours.

The police said during investigation, Suraj cooked up a story. He showed himself as a victim and informed his neighbours that some robbers had barged from an adjacent building into his house. They reportedly attacked him with a heavy object making him unconscious, Arya said.

“When he came to –as per a version put out by Suraj — he found his sister and parents dead with multiple stab injuries. He raised alarm and informed his neighbors –Pinto and Atul,” the officer said.

The neighbours entered their house around 4.30 a.m. and informed the local police after finding Mithilesh, Siya and Neha lying in a pool of blood.

The neighbours told the police that they heard Suraj, 19, shouting for help from the balcony of their apartment on the first floor.

“He was heard shouting that masked robbers had attacked his family members and ransacked the house,” the officer said.

“A first-year polytechnic student from a Gurugram private college, Suraj was found changing his statements. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed to his crime. He said his parents and younger sister teased him for being poor in studies. His father often beat him up for his bad habits,” he added.

“Infuriated at being regular rebuked by his family members, Suraj hatched a plan to kill his family members and bought a knife and a pair of scissors,” said the police officer.

“From footage of a CCTV installed near the residences and a shop, the police team found a girl and youth walking around the street. The youth appeared to be waiting for someone for an hour around 1 a.m. They could be involved in helping the accused. Efforts are on to identify them,” he said.

The police are also checking Suraj’s phone and laptop.

