You are fit, now return to work: BJP to Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come back to Delhi and resume work since doctors have described his health as good.

Tiwari wrote a letter to Kejriwal asking him to pay attention towards public issues, including de-silting of drains, acute water crisis, power cuts and air pollution, among others.

“As per the media reports citing latest health bulletin issued by Jindal Naturopathy Institute, doctors have described your health as completely good. Now, since you have been declared fit by the doctors, you must return to Delhi at the earliest and resume work,” Tiwari wrote.

–IANS

