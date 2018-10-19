You can now apply online for DTC bus passes

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Delhi Transport Department on Thursday launched an online service to secure DTC bus passes which will save the commuters from the hassle of standing in long queues.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that commuters now do not need to visit the Pass Section for getting a DTC bus pass, which usually takes hours.

The passes will be available for all routes.

“For obtaining online bus pass, the applicant will have to fill up his credentials and upload the photo on the online portal. Payment can be made through Debit/Credit Card and Net Banking,” an official statement said.

“The Bus Pass will be delivered within five working days at the postal address of the applicant through speed post. SMS and email will be sent to the applicant for confirmation of payment,” it added.

For cancellation of the DTC bus pass, the applicant will have to return the original bus pass at any of the DTC Pass Section and the refund amount will be credited to the applicant’s bank account, the statement said.

