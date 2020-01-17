‘You can’t take tennis out of Sania Mirza’: Twitterati

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Twitter reacted after Sania Mirza lifted the WTA Hobart International trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok after edging out Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in the final on Saturday.

The duo won six straight games from 3-4 in the opener to lead 6-4, 3-0, the 33-year-old Indian was the one who saw her serve broken twice as the Chinese eventually restored parity at 4-4. Once this news came out, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user on the micro-blogging site Twitter, “Sania made success in come back innings but not Shoaib Malik….””Woohoo…! what a come back #SaniaMirza …!!” wrote another.

Tweeple remarked: “Congratulations @MirzaSania on winning theY WTA Hobart International title with #nadiakichenok.. that’s the power of a strong woman #SaniaMirza.”

A post read: “You can’t take Tennis out of Sania Mirza. First title of the year. Stunning comeback.”

Mirza along with Kichenok came out with yet another brilliant performance as they defeated China’s Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai in straight sets to win the women’s doubles title at Hobart International on Saturday.

–IANS

/saurav/kr