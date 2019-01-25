‘You’ season 2 casts ‘Haunting of Hill House’ star

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) “Haunting of Hill House” actor Victoria Pedretti has been cast as the female lead in “You” season 2 on streaming website Netflix.

Pedretti will play Love Quinn, an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store. Quinn is uninterested in the world of social media, branding and self-promotion, focused instead on leading an interesting life.

She is also tending to a deep grief — and when she meets Joe Goldberg, she senses a shared knowledge of profound, life-changing loss, reports variety.com.

In addition to her role in “Haunting of Hill House”, Pedretti will also appear in the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and the Annapurna feature “Shirley” with Elisabeth Moss.

