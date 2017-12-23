Young couple commits suicide in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 5 (IANS) A young couple who had secretly married but feared their families won’t accept the relationship committed suicide here on Friday, police said.

The body of Ojas Tiwari, 22, was found on the terrace of Surajdeep complex while Kajal Pandey, 20, was found in a pool of blood in the ground floor parking lot after jumping from a five-storey building.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said Pandey’s uncle had lodged a complaint with police on Thursday midnight accusing Tiwari of eloping with Kajal.

Both were students and lived in the same locality in the old city area of Maqboolganj.

Police believe they had married secretly at a city court some time back but feared that their families would not accept the relationship.

A police officer told IANS that prima facie it appeared that the couple was in a death pact and there were no sign of any struggle or resistance.

A mobile phone without a SIM card was recovered from the crime scene.

