Young leaders to be given ‘prominent’ posts: Cong

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) After the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party, the Congress has reassured its gen-next leaders that they will be given “prominent” positions to contain the exodus from the party.

The Congress has reposed faith in young leaders in the Rajya Sabha polls, the tickets for which were announced on Thursday. Many youth leaders are said to be upset with the party and feel sidelined for not been adjusted in the party apparatus.

Leaders like Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada and Sandeep Dikshit are said to be unhappy over the events. Milind Deora and Sandeep Dikshit has been speaking out on the party affairs.

Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that “all the gen-next leaders will be given prominent position in the party, many of them have got and some of them have been nominated to Rajya Sabha.”

Barring legal luminary K.T.S. Tulsi, Digvijaya Singh, and Phool Singh Baraiya most of the tickets have been given to youth leaders. Congress has given ticket to K.C. Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan, Rajiv Satav from Maharashtra and Shazada Anwar from Jharkhand.

The Congress leader when asked about Scindia he said that “he put self above the party” but millions of Congress workers put the party first. The Congress received a big jolt after Jyortiraditya Scindia resigned, as he was seen as very close to Rahul Gandhi.

On Scindia’s joining the BJP, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had said: “It’s a battle of ideology… Scindia has kept his ideology in his pocket and joined the RSS. But I know him personally since college days…Scindia has a different ideology… but he thought about his political future… but he may not find comfort in the party he has joined.”

“This is a fight of ideology. On one side it is Congress and on the other, the BJP-RSS,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had dismissed Scidia’s claim that he was unable to meet him or interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, saying Scindia had access at all times to the Gandhi household.

After joining the BJP, Scindia hit out at the Congress, saying, “The Congress today is not the same as it was in its original form.”

He also accused the Congress of denying the ground reality. “I had a dream when Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. Eighteen months later, none of the promises have been met, including the ones relating to the farmers,” Scindia said.

–IANS

