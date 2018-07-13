Young woman commits suicide in Bengal

Kolkata, July 15 (IANS) A young woman committed suicide by hanging herself in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district on Sunday, police said.

Police said she had scribbled a suicide note on the palm of her left hand before taking the extreme step.

The family said that she was depressed over their financial problems.

“Suparna Das, 22, a third-year college student, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Belda on Sunday morning. She used her scarf to hang herself,” an officer from Belda police station said.

“It seems to be a suicide case as a note on her palm read that no one was responsible for her death,” he said.

“I don’t know why she did this. She used to go to college and return home on time. She hardly had any friends. Also, she was not scolded or punished by us in the last few days,” her father said.

Police said no complaint from the family had been received.

–IANS

