Young woman consumes poison outside Haryana CM’s house

Chandigarh, July 24 (IANS) A young woman was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday after she allegedly consumed poison outside the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, police said.

The woman, according to the police, came from Hisar, and collapsed near the main gate of the Chief Minister’s high security residence in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 3.

Security personnel immediately took her to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 from where she was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where she is currently being treated.

Further details are awaited.

–IANS

