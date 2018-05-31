Youngsters turning into job creators: Modi

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with thousands of youngsters who have made it big in the startup sector and said it is the youth who have turned out to be the “job creators” of the nation.

Describing India as a “youthful nation”, Modi said the government is committed to “harnessing of the demographic dividend”.

Video conferencing on the NaMo app, the Prime Minister underlined that adequate capital, courage and connecting with people are required for excelling in the startup sector.

“There was a time when startups meant only digital and tech innovation. Things are changing now. We are seeing start-up entrepreneurs in different fields,” he said.

Modi said startups were no longer confined to big cities only.”Smaller towns and villages are emerging as vibrant startup centres,” he added.

He also said that India has distinguished itself in the global startup eco-system.

“We in the government understand that youngsters may face shortage of funds for their startups. That is why a ‘fund of funds’ has been started by the government to facilitate more youngsters to innovate and ideate,” Modi added.

–IANS

aks/in