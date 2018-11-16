Youth abducted by militants in J&K released

Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) A youth abducted by the militants earlier on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district has been released, officials said.

Suhail Ahmad Ganai was abducted on Sunday morning by the militants in Meemender village.

Police said Ganai was released on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, the militans abducted five persons in Shopian district.

One youth, identified as Huzaif Ahmad, was killed while two others, Shahid and Farooq Ahmad, were released.

Two civilians, abducted on Saturday, are still missing.

–IANS

