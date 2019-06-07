Youth arrested for eveteasing in metro

Gurugram June 7 (IANS) Gurugram police arrested a youth allegedly involved in eveteasing a girl in Delhi Metro, an official said.

The accused was identified as Nitin, a resident of Dadri district in Haryana.

The victim spotted him making lewd gestures inside the running metro train between Info Chowk and Huda City Center on Thursday evening.

According to Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Bokan, a Delhi-based woman approached metro police at iffco Chowk complaining that the accused had teased her and made objectionable gestures.

“We have registered an FIR and taken help of metro control room to identify the accused. We managed to trace his location and nab him,” Bokan said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he was also involved in a similar act on March 26 this year.

“We will produce him in court,” said Bokan.

–IANS

