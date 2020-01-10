Youth Cong commemorates Vivekananda birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) The Indian Youth Congress organised a march from Mandi House to the IYC office here to commemorate the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as ‘National Youth Day.’

Several youths participated in the march, many of whom were dressed as the spiritual leader. Several tableaus were taken out depicting the message of love, peace and harmony symbolised by Swami Vivekananda.

The march was led by IYC President Srinivas B.V.

“Swami Vivekananda held up the idea of nationalism based on oneness and unity of people. Today, there are elements in the country who are trying to dilute his idea by breaking this unity,” the IYC chief said.

“People are witnessing a dictatorial regime and the British policy of divide and rule is being imposed. Leaders have forgotten the core philosophy of our great gurus,” said IYC chief.

