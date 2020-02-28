Youth Cong plans harmony march on Friday

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a ‘Sadbhavana Yatra’, from its office to India Gate, here on Friday, in the aftermath of the northeast Delhi riots that claimed 52 lives, left over 300 injured and many homeless.

The march, aimed at restoring communal harmony, would be led by IYC chief B.V. Srinivas, said IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey, here on Thursday. The riots, he alleged was instigated by the government, triggering instability and loss of trust among people.

The Congress is trying to corner the government over riots inside and outside Parliament.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a delegation of MPs to the Brijpuri area on Wednesday. The Congress continued its protest in Parliament on Thursday demanding discussion on the riots.

Calling it “state sponsored”, the Congress said it had decided not to let Parliament function until the government agreed to a debate and to fix the accountability for the riots.

