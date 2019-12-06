Youth Congress calls 24-hour shutdown in Tripura on Dec 12

Agartala, Dec 11 (IANS) The Youth Congress has given a call for 24-hour statewide shutdown on Thursday in protest against the police lathicharge on the activists agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) here on Wednesday.

Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress chief Pujan Biswas said the police resorted to lathicharge on peaceful protesters in the state capital. “To protest the police lathicharge we have given a call for 24-hour strike across Tripura on Thursday,” Biswas said.

Tripura Congress ad-hoc committee chairman Pijush Biswas said seven party workers, including women and few journalists, were injured in the lathicharge.

Senior Congress leader Gopal Roy said the police and other security forces at the behest of the government acted against the peaceful Congress agitators.

“The BJP government in Tripura, since it assumed office in March 2018, has unleased a reign of terror against the democratic movement and opposition parties,” Roy said.

As part of the Congress nation-wide protest against the CAB, the party leaders and workers held demonstrations in different parts of Tripura.

–IANS

sc/pcj