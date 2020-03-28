Youth Congress launches helpline to help people amid lockdown

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Youth Congress after direction from the central leadership launched a nationwide helplines to help the stranded and impoverished people in any manner possible.

Krishna Allavaru, in-charge IYC, said: “Youth Congress is trying it’s bit in ensuring proper and clean supplies to the impoverished. In order to achieve this common goal, various teams have been deployed throughout the country and volunteers are participating in overwhelming number.”

The organisation said when the whole country is struggling to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, Youth Congress stands determined to work with the government in this fight.

“To address the issue of medical supplies, PPEs, groceries, food and clean drinking water to the underprivileged masses, various teams of the IYC are working across the country, day and night to ensure proper supply of these basic necessities,” said B V Shrinivas acting president of IYC.

The country is facing its worst epidemic crisis in recent times as COVID-19 cases in the country surpassed 1,000-mark and the death toll has risen to 27. Along with all the infections, as well as the deaths, there has also been an unprecedented rise in unemployment across the daily wage sector and the unorganized sector, which has led to massive migration of the underprivileged people, from bigger cities to countryside.

This surge has unfortunately also ensured the inaccessibility of these masses to things of basic necessities as enumerated above. While, the governments across the country are making their own provisions to reach out to these people, all IYC cadre across Vidhan Sabha level, district level, state level and national level are working relentlessly to get relief to the affected group of people, while following all governmental guidelines regarding social distancing and other precautions.

“The idea behind these activities is not to achieve any particular political objective but it is to inspire the masses by leadership, so that privileged people may also contribute towards the betterment of the destitute in these trying times,” said Amrish Ranjan Pandey, Media in-charge of Youth Congress.

