Youth Congress stages protest in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Karnataka Youth Congress workers on Friday held a protest in front of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s residence by performing “mundan” to express their displeasure over “pro-capitalists approach of the BJP-led NDA government”.

Youth Congress activists said educated youth of Karnataka could have secured “significant employment opportunities” at the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) “if the Defence Ministry would have included a clause of manufacturing the Rafale aircraft in India” in association with the HAL.

“Agitated youth activists from Karnataka gathered near the residence of Defence Minister since they demanded a clarification on the issue of losing employment opportunities in deal where private companies and big capitalists were favoured without considering the welfare of educated youth of Karnataka state,” a statement said.

They said the NDA government was “completely in favour of capitalists due to its crony capitalism”.

Sitharaman had converted the Defence Ministry into “a puppet institution” which is “dancing to the tunes of big capitalists” without any concern for the defence establishment of the country along with national security, they said.

“The secrecy with which Rafale Deal has been conceptualised is nothing less than organised loot and a complete ignorance of national security,” reads the statement.

