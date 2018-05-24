Youth Congress to organise protest march on Wednesday

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Indian Youth Congress will on Wednesday organise a ‘Bharat Bachao Jan Andolan march to highlight the failures of the NDA government on various issues.

“This will mark the launch of an ongoing national movement till the present inhuman political regime is uprooted in 2019 Lok Sabha election,” said a Youth Congress statement.

“The movement is going to expose the failures of current NDA government on main issues of unemployment, inflation, farmers, dalit and women atrocities,” it added.

The protest march, from the Youth Congress office towards Parliament, will begin with the Congress youth wing’s newly-appointed President Keshav Chand Yadav and national Vice President Srinivas B.V. taking oath.

Senior Congress leaders are also expected to join the march.

