Youth dies of electric shock, three others saved

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) A youth was electrocuted in west Delhi while his three friends who tried to save him suffered electric shocks but were saved due to the presence of mind of a Head Constable, police said on Friday.

Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak and Constable Jhabarmal were on patrol duty at Dwarka’s Ramphal Chowk around 9 p.m. on Thursday when they saw four young men — later identified as Bhavesh, Rupesh, Jayesh, and Mervyn in the age group of 18-20 — standing near Ramphal Chowk.

Bhavesh touched an iron sheet fixed near an electricity pole while crossing the pavement and received an electric shock. His three friends tried to pull him away but also received electric shocks, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shibesh Singh said.

“Showing presence of mind, the police official kicked at Bhavesh’s hand that had come in contact with electric current, due to which they were pulled away to safety,” the officer added.

Bhavesh was taken to an area hospital but he died though the lives of his three friends were saved, Singh added.

–IANS

sp/tsb/bg