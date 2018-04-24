Youth falls to death from closed Delhi pub

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) An unidentified youth died after falling from a pub, closed in the sealing drive, on the fourth floor of a building here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident in Hauz Khas village in south Delhi occurred at 12 noon and came to notice when a loud thud was heard by some passers-by, police said.

“Within few seconds, a crowd assembled at the place and found a youth lying on the road and pools of blood spread all over the place,” said an eyewitness.

The incident created a tizzy in the area which had 20 odd pubs.

The youth, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, fell from a pub called ‘Village Deck’, which, according to sources, was shut after the MCD sealing in October last year.

Some passers-by captured the incident on their mobile phones and a girl was seen approaching people to inform the Police Control Room.

“Taking the sensitivity of the place, a police team, along with Crime Branch officials, dog squad and forensic experts reached there within 15 minutes after the incident,” a police officer said.

A police team has taken CCTV footage of nearby buildings to ascertain whether the youth fell accidentally or committed suicide.

“We have found a wallet from his pocket containing cash. There was no identity card found from the deceased,” the official said.

He also added that police team recovered some injections on the top of the building as well as from the deceased’s pocket.

Police officials believe that the youth might have gone on the building to take injections of some drugs.

