Youth found hanging in Bengal, BJP blames Trinamool

Kolkata, June 2 (IANS) A 32-year-old man was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Dabha village of West Bengal’s Purulia district on Saturday morning, police said.

Claiming that the deceased was a prominent party worker, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Trinamool Congress for his killing and sought a CBI probe into it.

The BJP also demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state, as its chief Amit Shah alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government had completely failed to maintain law and order.

The BJP chief wrote in Twitter: “This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman.”

Dulal Kumar’s death comes close on the heels of the murder of a BJP worker Trilochan Mahato in the Balarampur Police Station area.

The Trinamool has, however, denied its involvement in either of the incidents. The state government has handed over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department.

“Last night, around 8.00 p.m, in Daba village under Balarampur Police Station, Kumar had gone towards a pond to respond to the nature’s call. But since then he was missing.

“This morning, his body was found hanging from a tower,” said Superintendent of Police Joy Biswas, claiming that preliminary investigation suggested it was a case of suicide.

“We have conducted a through probe and it seems to be a case of suicide. The body has been taken for post-mortem examination. Once autopsy is completed, we can say for sure exactly what happened to him,” said the officer.

Following this statement, Biswas was transferred by the Mamata Banerjee government to the post of Commanding Officer of State Armed Police 9th Battalion and Akash Magharia was given charge as Purulia SP.

Biswas also said so far the police had not found any political angle in the case.

Disputing the police version, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said: “The way our leader Trilochan Mahato was hanged, Dulal has also been hanged at Balarampur. We condemn these incidents and demand CBI probe into both the killings.”

Union Minister Babul Supriyo blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for the “violent situation” in the state.

“The only medicine for the malady is invoking Article 356 in the state. How we can go about it, you will see in the coming days. You will see a very strong action soon.”

Three days back, 20-year-old Mahato, who was missing since the night before, was found hanging from a tree, with a message scrawled on his T-shirt that read: “This is for doing BJP politics from age 18.”

A poster found near his feet said: “Was trying to murder you since the (panchayat) vote. Today, you are dead.”

The police officer said Mahato had gone missing after he went to the market and his body was found hanging from the tree the next morning.

“We have started a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The preliminary investigation shows there is an angle of personal enmity and personal grudge. We are conducting a thorough probe. The real culprit will be arrested as we get some evidence,” he said.

Mahato’s killing had triggered protests by the BJP, whose leaders pointed out that their party had thrown a strong challenge to the Trinamool during the panchayat polls in the district last month.

Denying his party’s involvement, Trinamool leader Shantiram Mahato said: “The matter has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department. The probe will prove that we are in no way associated with the cases.”

–IANS

