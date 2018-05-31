Youth found hanging in Bengal, BJP says victim party worker

Kolkata, June 2 (IANS) A 32-year-old youth was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Dabha village of West Bengal’s Purulia district on Saturday morning, police said.

Claiming that the deceased was a prominent party worker, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Trinamool Congress for his killing and sought a CBI probe into it. It also demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Dulal Kumar’s death comes close on the heels of the murder of a BJP worker Trilochan Mahato in the area.

The Trinamool has, however, denied its involvement either incident. The state government has handed over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department.

“Last night, around 8.00 p.m, in Daba village under Balarampur Police Station, Kumar had gone towards the pond to respond to the nature’s call. But since then he was missing.

“This morning, his body was found hanging from a tower,” said a senior district police officer, who said that preliminary investigation suggests it to be a case of suicide.

“We have conducted a through probe and it seems to be a case of suicide. The body has been taken for post-mortem examination. Once autopsy is completed, we can say for sure exactly what happened to him,” said the officer.

He said so far the police had not found any political angle in the case.

Disputing the police version, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said: “The way our leader Trilochan Mahato was hanged, Dulal has also been hanged at Balarampur.

“The ground has slipped from under Trinamool’s feet in Purulia. Balarampur is a Maoist-prone area. Trinamool has taken help of Maoists to perpetrate these kind of atrocities on BJP workers.

“We condemn these incidents and demand CBI probe into both killings,” said Sinha.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for the “violent situation” in the state.

“The pre-panchayat poll, polling day and post-poll violence prove the situation has turned violent in West Bengal. Who else but the government, the Chief Minister and those around her can be held responsible.

“The only medicine for the malady is invoking Article 356 in the state. How we can go about it, you will see in the coming days. You will see a very strong action soon.”

Three days back, 20-year-old Mahato, who was missing since the night before, was found hanging from a tree, with a message scrawled on his T-shirt that read: “This is for doing BJP politics from age 18.”

A poster found near his feet said: “Was trying to murder you since the (panchayat) vote. Today, you are dead.”

The police officer said Mahato had gone missing after he went to the market and his body was found hanging from the tree the next morning.

“We have started a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The preliminary investigation shows there is an angle of personal enmity and personal grudge. We are conducting a thorough probe. The real culprit will be arrested as we get some evidence,” he said.

Mahato’s killing had triggered protests by the BJP, whose leaders pointed out that their party had thrown a strong challenge to the Trinamool during the panchayat polls in the district last month.

But denying his party’s involvement, Trinamool leader Shantiram Mahato said: “The matter has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department. The probe will prove that we are in no way associated with the cases.”

