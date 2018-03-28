Youth held for Facebook comments on Tripura CM

Agartala, March 29 (IANS) A youth has been arrested for “misusing” a picture of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in his Facebook profile and posting offensive comments, Tripura Police said here on Thursday.

“We have arrested Hossain Kamal on Wednesday,” a police officer said.

He said the youth had been posting political comments for the past few days to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister.

Tripura Police has recently strengthened its cyber crime wing and appointed trained officials.

–IANS

sc/him/bg