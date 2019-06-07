Youth held for firing at girl over money dispute

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) A youth was arrested for firing at a girl in his SUV and later throwing her at a deserted place here after she demanded over Rs 2 lakh that he had borrowed from her, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

“The incident of firing occurred on Friday but the accused later identified as Rahul was arrested on a tip off on Sunday from Chattarpur area,” Additional DCP Benita Mary Jaiker said.

“After the incident Rahul escaped from the spot, later some passerby witnessed the victim Sonali and informed the police following which she was admitted to nearby Fortis Hospital. The victim is undergoing treatment,” Benita said.

“In her statement, the victim stated that she was shot by Rahul. The victim and accused are known to each other and are residents of Devli village,” she added.

“Sonali gave Rs 2,50,000 to Rahul that she was demanding back from him. Rahul on the pretext of returning her money had called her on Friday and took her to Vasant Kunj area. When Sonali demanded her money, Rahul in a fit of rage fired at her and threw her on the road before fleeing from the spot,” Joginder Singh, the victim’s father told IANS.

