Youth held for killing juvenile in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) A juvenile was stabbed to death and his friend suffered serious injury when they were attacked by a local youth in a fight over dominance in his locality in central Delhi, a police officer said on Saturday, adding the accused has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, a class 12 dropout and a resident of Prem Nagar. He was arrested on Friday night from central Delhi.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday around 2 p.m in Patel Nagar, when one of the victims identified as Shanu,17, had an altercation with friend of Deepak over supremacy in the area. Shanu later slapped Deepak’s friend.

“During investigation, it was found that Shanu was earlier apprehended on the charges of murder registered against him in Moti Nagar area and was released last month. He likes to throw his weight around in the area. To show off his dominance, he slapped Deepak’s friend a multiple times over a trivial argument,” a senior police officer said.

“The friend then informed Deepak about the assault. In a bid to take revenge, Deepak found Shanu and his friend, Shivam,16, hanging around. He slapped Shanu and later stabbed him a multiple times after a fight,” he said.

“When Shivam came to rescue Shanu, he too was attacked by Deepak. He later escaped from the spot. Shanu and Shivam were taken to a nearby hospital where Shanu was declared brought dead. Shivam is undergoing treatment,” he added.

