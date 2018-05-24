Youth held for robbing, killing man just to have beer

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested an alcoholic youth who stabbed a graphic designer to death and took away his mobile phone to sell it to buy beer for himself, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep, 22, resident of a slum in south Delhi’s Okhla Phase-1. He was arrested on Tuesday after police zeroed in on his friend whom he had sold the deceased’s mobile phone for Rs 2,100.

The police said the deceased — Arvind Chauhan, 30, who stayed in west Delhi’s Sagarpur — was found murdered on May 26 at Domestic Container Depot in Okhla Phase-II with 14 stab wounds.

“The police recovered a bank deposit slip from the body bearing the name of Arvind Chauhan and an email ID written on it. Later, through his Facebook and bank accounts, the deceased was identified as Arvind Chauhan. He had been missing from the printing press he worked at since the day of incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

“Later, police zeroed in on one Surjeet, who was using Chauhan’s mobile phone. On questioning, Surjeet told police that he had purchased the mobile phone from Sandeep. As Sandeep was interrogated, he admitted that he killed Chauhan while robbing him,” Biswal added.

“Sandeep said he is an alcoholic. He used to work in Punjab as a painter and had came to Delhi. He was living with his brother in Okhla. On the fateful night, he had a craving for beer but had no money in his pocket. He went to a nearby meat shop, stole a butcher’s knife and tried to rob Chauhan at the container depot,” he said.

As Sandeep tried to rob his mobile phone, Chauhan threw him down. Panicked, Sandeep stabbed him 14 times and escaped with his mobile, the officer added.

