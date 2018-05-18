Youth injured in clashes in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) A youth was seriously injured during clashes between a group of youth and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, 9-year-old Rizwan Ahmad was injured in Arampora in Sopore late Saturday when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle was attacked with stones by a group of youth.

Doctors treating the injured youth said Ahmad had been hit by a rubber bullet in his head.

“He was referred to SKIMS in Srinagar for specialized treatment”, doctors said.

Police said they have registered a case in this incident.

–IANS

