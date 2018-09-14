Youth killed, another injured ahead of Tazia procession

Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) A youth was killed and another injured in Bihar’s Hajipur on Friday morning by unidentified assailants ahead of the Tazia procession to mark Muharram, police said.

Police Station Officer Incharge Om Prakash said a youth was shot dead near Masjid Chowk and another sustained serious bullet injuries.

Angry over the incident, residents blocked roads, shouted slogans against the state government and staged protests for hours.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Masjid Chowk area, 30km from here. Heavy security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

