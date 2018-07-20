Youth killed, another injured in accident during police chase

Chandigarh, July 23 (IANS) A young man was killed and his pillion rider injured in an accident during a police chase, following which his family, neighbours and friends on Monday protested outside a police station in the city.

Ashok was killed on the spot late Sunday night of head injuries after his motorcycle hit a Chandigarh Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle chasing him for jumping a red traffic light.

His friend was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital.

Ashok is survived by his wife and two children aged four years and three months respectively. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Police has not yet initiated action against the policemen.

His family and neighbours from the locality they live in protested outside the Sector 31 police station and demanded action against the erring policemen and compensation to the family.

