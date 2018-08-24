Youth shot at for jumping roadblock in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 29 (IANS) A youth was shot at and injured by a soldier on Wednesday after he did not stop at a roadblock set up in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Police said Mudasir Ahmad sustained a bullet injury in his shoulder. The exact place where the incident occurred was not identified.

“Riding a motorcycle, he jumped two barricades before he was shot at. He has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment,” police added.

On the other hand, the youth’s family claimed that he was shot without any reason.

