Youth shot dead in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 20 (IANS) A 21-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by motorcycle-borne assailants here on Tuesday, police said.

The victim – Anas (21) – was returning from the market after buying some decorative items for ‘Barawafaat’ with friend when he was shot twice in his head.

He was rushed to the trauma centre of the King George’s Medical College (KGMU) where was pronounced dead.

The police said the assailants shot at him in a fit of rage after his motorcycle accidentally hit their motorcycle.

Due to tension in the area of Raja Bazaar-Subhash Marg extra police force has been deployed in the area, an officer told IANS.

Law Minister Brajesh Pathak rushed to the trauma centre to meet the bereaved family and assured them of action and the arrest of the the killers.

