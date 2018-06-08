Youth who snatched woman’s bag arrested within hours

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) A 19-year-old youth, who snatched a woman’s bag containing money, her phone and other valuables was arrested within 12 hours of the crime, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Jatin Narwal said accused Harsh Verma snatched the bag from a 30-year-old woman at FK Block, Shastri Nagar on Sunday around 6 p.m. and was arrested on Monday morning. “The bag was recovered after his arrest.”

He said that the team collected CCTV footage of the surroundings, whose close monitoring gave clues about the vehicle the snatcher was on and this was found at the accused’s residence in Shastri Nagar, enabling police to apprehend him.

–IANS

mg/vd