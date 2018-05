Jammu, May 28 (IANS) The body of a 24-year-old youth was found on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said.

Muhammad Rameez’s body was recovered from Poonch town’s Azad Mohalla area.

“He originally belonged to Sialian village. Investigations have started to ascertain the cause of death,” the police added.

–IANS

sq/ksk