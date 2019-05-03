YScreens plans 75 miniplexes in Andhra, Telangana

Vijayawada, May 8 (IANS) Vijayawada-based YScreens Entertainment (India) Limited plans to build 75 miniplexes in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in three years.

The company inaugurated its second miniplex, Y Screens Trade Development Center (YSTD) in Kovvur, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

YScreens has invested about Rs 10 crore in the Kovvur Miniplex spread across 28,000 square feet. It is already operating its first miniplex at Vijayawada bus station successfully.

The company is constructing 11 more YSTD centers which are in various phases of construction.

Y.V. Ratnakumar, Chairman and Managing Director, YScreens said they plan to take YSTD centers across India with franchise model. It foresees about 200 centres in 14 states over next five years.

YSTD centers are mainly initiated for semi-urban and rural areas to enhance the lifestyle standards. It conceived the concept of “mini-digital theatres” in public waiting areas such as bus stations and succeeded with its prototype project of two mini screens with seating capacity of 130 per screen.

Along with giving the mini theatres for world class movie experience, the YSTD center also has value added government services such as Mee Seva, ATMs, health clinics, food courts, commercial shopping, gaming zone and coffee shops under one roof.

This will bring a paradigm shift in rural entertainment and shopping industry by bringing entertainment, empowerment, education and enhancement of livelihood, he said.

“We are developing social infrastructure and creating an ecosystem by bringing entertainment, education, e-government services, entrepreneurship at one place in every mandal headquarter across country,” he said.

Direct employment will be provided to 80-100 people at each YSTD Center and 90% of the employees will from the nearby vicinity. More than 100 international, national and local retail brands came forward for tie-ups with this project.

