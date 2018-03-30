YSR Congress MPs to resign, begin indefinite fast on Parliament session’s last day

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), March 31 (IANS) Stepping up the agitation on the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday said that his party MPs would quit on the last day of the Parliament session (April 5) and also sit on an indefinite hunger strike at the Andhra Bhavan.

Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he accused him of resorting to theatrics which would yield him Oscar award in the best anti-hero category.

“Chandrababu Naidu has been very shameless to announce that his MPs would not quit as there should be some representative of his in the Parliament to save his skin.

“Our party MPs would resign on the last day of the budget session and march to Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi where they would sit on an indefinite fast demanding the special status.

“Across the state there would be relay hunger strikes by students at their respective university campus and at all assembly constituency levels by party cadre, youth other sections along with party state leaders,” he said while addressing a large gathering as part of the Paraja Sankalpa Yatra here.

“If all the 25 MPs quit en masse the amount of pressure being mounted on centre would be immense but Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to save his skin by asking his MPs to stay away from resigning,” he added.

–IANS

sid/vd