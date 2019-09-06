Yuvraj Malhotra bags role of reality show producer

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Yuvraj Malhotra will essay the role of a reality show producer in the show “Tara from Satara”.

The show’s lead character Tara is here for a dance reality show in which her sister has participated and Yuvraj will be seen as the creator of this show.

“I would be seen as the producer of a reality show and I would be the one instrumental in deciding the future of this reality show as well as the contestants. I have already started shooting for the show,” Yuvraj said.

–IANS

