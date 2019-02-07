Zac Efron undergoes surgery

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Zac Efron is recovering from a surgery after tearing his ligament.

The 31-year-old actor shared an Instagram photograph from his hospital bed on Friday, revealing that he had to have surgery after tearing his ACL ligament while snowboarding, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar, but all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever,” he wrote.

Efron gave credit to his surgeon and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Centre. “I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!”

On his Twitter account, Efron, who stars in the new Ted Bundy biopic “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”, shared two more photographs of him. He is seen on a wheelchair outside the medical facility.

–IANS

